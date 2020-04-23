A tentative date for a high school graduation and prom have been set.
The prom date is Friday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Leopard's Den 2.0.
The graduation date is Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Banks County High School.
If those dates do not work, the back up dates are Friday, July 17, for the prom and Saturday, July 18, for the graduation. The times and locations would be the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.