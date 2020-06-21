Tanger Outlet Banks Crossing has selected Banks County High School to receive a grant from the TangerKids Grant Program.
BCHS's application "Eyes in the Future" will provide two 3-D printers and supplies for the Learning Commons area. The Learning Commons area is located in the BCHS media center where students read books and online materials, work collaboratively as a group, or study.
By having access to a 3-D printer, students can bring objects from the computer screen into their hands to inspect, analyze, and/or physically manipulate. These printers will be accessible to the entire student body and across all content areas.
"By having access to this technology, a Banks County High School student may change the world by creating an object to meet a challenge in our community or world," school leaders state.
The TangerKIDS Grants program supports and serves the future generation by providing almost $200,000 of total funding for special projects, programs and equipment in schools located in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.