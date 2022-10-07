The reunion of Banks County High School classes 1940-1964 was held Saturday September 24, in the Homer United Methodist Family Life Center. Social hours were 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

President Morgan Edwards welcomed 100-plus classmates and guests. He recognized oldest classmates present were Theron Ragsdale and his sister, Marie Ragsdale Creel, of the 1940s and classmate traveling the farthest was Boley Brown class of 1959.

