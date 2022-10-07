The reunion of Banks County High School classes 1940-1964 was held Saturday September 24, in the Homer United Methodist Family Life Center. Social hours were 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
President Morgan Edwards welcomed 100-plus classmates and guests. He recognized oldest classmates present were Theron Ragsdale and his sister, Marie Ragsdale Creel, of the 1940s and classmate traveling the farthest was Boley Brown class of 1959.
The High School Alma Mater was led by Danny Gordon. The Pledge of Allegiance led by Sarah Sellers Lathan. The Memorial Candle was lit by June Hardy Westbrooks with the names printed in the program of forty two deceased since April 27, 2019.
Reunion President Edwards introduced the Guest Speaker, Mrs. Ruby Lynn Minish, a former teacher in Banks County. She gave an interesting speech of her teaching years there with several quips of things in the classroom.
The dinner hour was opened by Rev. Alton Wilson who said the prayer for the meal. The meal was served by the Caters Commerce Cafe of Banks County.
The president asked those present for a vote on the reunion to be held in the Fall or Spring. It was agreed that the next reunion would be in the Spring 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.