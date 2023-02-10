Banks County High School senior Matthew Anderson won the Region 2 EMC/FFA Agricultural Education Career Development Event, a wiring competition, and will advance to the state competition.
The event is sponsored by Region 2 electric membership cooperatives, including Jackson EMC. Students complete a timed practical wiring exercise and a problem-solving exam followed by an oral presentation describing the necessary steps to complete an electrical wiring task.
“I’m excited to represent our region at the state contest,” said Anderson, who lives in Gillsville.
Offered through local FFA chapters, the regional wiring competitions reinforce electrical wiring as taught in the vocational agriculture education program and expand students’ grasp of electric energy and the role of EMCs in Georgia’s energy future.
The hands-on, practical, timed wiring exercise tests students’ knowledge of the National Electric Code, while the oral presentation offers students the opportunity to explain how to solve an electrical problem. Students also complete a multiple-choice exam.
Any active FFA member enrolled in a high school agriculture education class is eligible to participate in the wiring competition. The top two individuals in each region’s wiring contest advance to the state competition.
Georgia FFA is the third largest state association with more than 42,000 members. Currently, Georgia has 342 chapters and more than 475 agricultural education teachers. An integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools, FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.