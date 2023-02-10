ANDERSON ADVANCES TO STATE

Matthew Anderson from Banks County High School is shown with his advisor Christopher Crump at the FFA Region 2 EMC/FFA Agricultural Education Career Development Wiring Contest.

Banks County High School senior Matthew Anderson won the Region 2 EMC/FFA Agricultural Education Career Development Event, a wiring competition, and will advance to the state competition.

The event is sponsored by Region 2 electric membership cooperatives, including Jackson EMC. Students complete a timed practical wiring exercise and a problem-solving exam followed by an oral presentation describing the necessary steps to complete an electrical wiring task.

