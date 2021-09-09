A Banks County High School student was killed in a wreck Thursday morning on Hwy. 441 on Berlin Road.
A second student was critically injured in the wreck, according to reports. The names have not been released.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 2477 Hwy. 441 near Berlin Road, Homer, at 7:38 a.m. on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, units found a single vehicle accident with two injuries. Both patients were males in their teens.
One patient was deceased on the scene, the second patient was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
One patient was reportedly entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire/EMS personnel.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
