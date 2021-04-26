Some Banks County High School students have been given an opportunity to explore the world of a firefighter.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services Department teamed up with the Work-Based Learning Program at the high school to offer interested students a head start in exploring and training as a firefighter.
"This is the first year the program has been offered and it has been a great success," states Lynne Warren, BCHS Worked Based Learning coordinator.
Internship students attend classes on a daily basis to learn hands-on what it takes to become a certified firefighter.
As part of the program, the students become CPR/First Aid certified with an opportunity to test for firefighter 1 level certification when they turn 18. Firefighter trainees earn classroom credit that counts toward graduation
