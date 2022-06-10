Banks County High School summer office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1-3, 6-10, 13-15, 27; and July 6-7, 11-26
New student registration will be offered online. Go to the Banks County School System website at
www.banks.k12.ga.us/online-student-registration.html. After completing the online registration, you must call or
email Kelly Patterson at 706-677-2221 or kpatterson@banks.k12.ga.us to set up an appointment to complete
the registration process. New student athletes: June 14-15; New students: July 12-13, 20-21, 27, 29, Aug. 1
The following items are required to complete the registration process:
●Proof of Banks County residency - ONLY power bills, water bills, land-line phone bills, or rental/lease agreements are acceptable. Student athletes must provide three forms of proof of residency.
●A copy of the student’s social security card.
●A copy of the student’s birth certificate.
●If the student does not reside with both biological parents then official court documents proving legal guardianship are required.
●Photo identification of the legal guardian.
●Official withdrawal form from previous school.
●Official transcript from previous school.
●Discipline record from previous school.
●Immunization records.
●Hearing, Vision, and Dental Form.
●Attendance record from previous school.
●All records must be in an envelope sealed by the previous school or faxed to Banks County High School from the previous school to be considered official
No new student registrations will be completed during Freshman Pounce Day or Open House.
FRESHMAN
Freshman Pounce Day at BCHS will be held on July 28. This is a student-only event and it will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the BCHS gym. All Freshmen who attend will be able to pick up their schedules before the rest of the school, meet teachers and advisors, find your classes, take a tour, play games, and win prizes! Bus transportation
will be available from central locations in the county. Car rider drop-off and pick-up will be at the bus ramp. Check the BCHS website, Facebook, and Instagram page for more information.
BCHS OPEN HOUSE
A school-wide Open House for grades 9-12 will be held on Tuesday, August 2, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
All students and parents/guardians are invited to attend. Schedules will be available for pick-up during
Open House.
PARKING PERMITS
BCHS will sell parking permits for the 2022-23 school year on August 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and
August 2 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. All students must hold a valid driver’s license at the time of purchase. The
applications are available in the front foyer of the high school and must include a parent signature as
well as the student’s driver’s license number, insurance information, and tag number. As a reminder, all
past due fees owed must be cleared in order to receive a parking permit.
●Students purchasing a parking pass for the 1st time: $60 for the year; $45 for second semester only.
●Students who already have a BCHS parking pass sticker on their vehicle: $50 for the year; $35 for
second semester only.
●$10 for all students to register an additional vehicle.
