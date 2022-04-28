The Banks County High School summer program will be held June 6-24 from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost.
For more information, call 706-983-1128 (after school phone) or 678-868-7512 or email Vickie Martin at vmartin@banks.k12.ga.us.
All paperwork must be submitted in advance.
This is a free service for Banks County High School students but the registration form must be submitted to the media center or the front office before June 2.
Transportation pick up and drop off points will be listed on the registration form.
