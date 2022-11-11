Banks County High School students were treated to the performance of “Shuddersome; Tales of Poe” performed by the theater class on Oct. 31.
Theater students began production in early September in anticipation of performing for English classes this fall. The play consisted of five separate Edgar Allen Poe stories.
Students in one class block worked on three stories, while students in another worked on the other two.
Under the direction of Dr. Jody White, the classes came together for their first dress rehearsal just a couple of days before the performance.
“Because the two classes had only focused on their assigned stories, they had to learn to work together to create a seamless performance quickly," she said. "The most challenging aspect was working through the hiccups during a performance: missed cues, forgotten lines, technical difficulties and timing mishaps.”
She stated that through it all, they maintained professionalism and improvised to produce an excellent performance.
The director is Nathalie Nation. Cast members are: Ariana Deen, Destanee Greenway, Lily Hall, Carly Hoskins, Trang Huynh, Laila Littlefield, Carrianne Martin, Nathalie Nation, Christy Noblett, Madison Martin, Reghan McElroy, Maria Paramo Andrade, Andrew Poffenberger, Sylvia Spencer, Lily Spurlock, Chase Stephens, Cloe Teets, Gracie Ward, Jenna Yonce and Taylor Young.
The technical crew includes: Sean Brown, Caden Glines, Alex Jiminez-Magdaleno, Jimmy Osborn and Samuel Scheider.
The stage crew/set design includes: Lexi Baker, Katherine Callahan, Destiny Clark, Denver Evans, Giselle Garcia, Madalyn Hinsley, Raeden Hunter, Haylee King, Connor Robinson and Madison Wills.
Band support includes: Alex Anderson, Lola Barker and Alyssa Zohoranacky.
