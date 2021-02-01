Banks County Middle School eighth grade student Chloe Heaps won the spelling bee. The winning word for the Spelling Bee was E-Q-U-A-T-O-R. The runner-up was Bailey Baker, a sixth grader at BCMS.
The spelling bee, part of the Scripts National Spelling Bee process, was held at Banks County Middle School and consisted of 12 rounds of spelling words, coupled with a round of vocabulary words.
Banks County Middle School will retain the “Kathy Cash” Spelling Bee trophy, which is named in honor of long time educator Kathy Cash.
Heaps will advance to the District 3 Spelling Bee, which will be held at Parkview High School in February.
"Congratulations to all participants," principal Mike Boyle states.
