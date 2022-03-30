The Banks County Middle School Governance Council meeting scheduled for Monday, May 16, has been cancelled.
Latest Banks News
- Week 10 legislative update from Rep. Chris Erwin
- Christian Learning Center plans Family Night May 13
- LEWIS: Finding gratitude in unlikely places
- BCMS Governance Council May 16 meeting cancelled
- Ag program presented at Maysville Library
- Easter egg hunt planned at StonePath Church
- Chris Ausburn seeking BOC seat
- Trump endorses seven Republican candidates at Save America rally in Banks County
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
- Trump coming to Banks Crossing for campaign rally
- Parents air concerns at BOE meeting
- GBI investigating officer-involved shooting
- 20,000 expected for political rally featuring Trump
- Attorney finds BOE members are eligible to serve
- Week nine legislative update from Rep. Erwin
- 34 arrests made by sheriff's office
- Trespassing reported to sheriff's office
- Maysville resident files lawsuit against city over sewer fees
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.