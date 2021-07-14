Banks County Middle School will hold new student registration on the following dates/times:
•Tuesday, July 20, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 and 1:30 to 3:30.
•Thursday, July 22, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
•Monday, July 26, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Wednesday, July 28, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•Monday, Aug. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
•Wednesday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Thursday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30
•Friday, Aug. 6, first day of school.
