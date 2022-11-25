Banks County Middle School received Jackson EMC's, Bright Ideas Grant. The grant will be used to update the band practice rooms.
Band and Chorus teacher Sarah Waller-Price wrote the grant.
"Our school was awarded the full amount of $1,000," she stated. "We plan on using the funds to purchase a standing rack to give us space in the classroom. We also plan on purchasing some tuners/metronomes for the rooms for students for practice, a full-length mirror for each room so that students can view their embouchure and technique, and soundproofing tiles that will make the acoustics in each practice room a little friendlier student use."
Banks County Middle School band and chorus will perform on December 1 at Parent Night. The performance starts at 6 p.m.
In 2022, Jackson EMC awarded a total of $71,508 in Bright Ideas grants to 50 teachers in 27 middle schools across its service area. The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area for innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise. An independent panel of judges evaluates the applications based on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
For more information on the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant program, visit jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
To view a video of some 2022 Bright Ideas winners, visit: https://vimeo.com/769910501.
