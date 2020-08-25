After only four days of school, Banks County Middle School sixth graders returned to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
Parents of sixth graders received notification Monday evening that sixth grade students were not to return to school until Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Seventh and eighth graders at the middle school will continue to attend in-person learning.
The notice sent to sixth grade parents Monday evening, through a “robo-call” and social media (Facebook), stated:
“Due to students with a positive Covid 19 test, and a large number of 6th graders who have been exposed, BCMS 6th grade will pivot to digital learning beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26. No 6th grade students should report to BCMS on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
“Our 6th grade staff will move to digital learning from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. Should the closure need to be extended, BCMS staff will communicate with parents as soon as possible.”
LATEST NUMBERS
There are 2,763 students in the school system and six students have positive Covid test results with seven more being quarantined due to exposure.
As for employees, there are 425 in the school system with two testing postive and 11 being quarantined due to exposure. Ten more employees are waiting test results.
The latest numbers will be posted on the newspape website, www.banksnewstoday.com, as they become available.
