The Banks County Middle School softball team currently has a record of 13-1. The team has outscored opponents with 162 runs to only 37 runs allowed all season.
"We have had explosive power at the plate knocking in five home runs this season," said Coach Ward Allen. "One of the most talented teams I have ever coached; each athlete has so much to offer and leaves it all out on the field. I have been blessed with five pitchers who are lights out once they enter the pitching circle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.