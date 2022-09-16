BCMS SOFTBALL TEAM

The Banks County Middle School softball team members include: Ara Brooks, Ruth Cote, Kate Grier, Marley McDaniel, Londyn Rylee, Essie Cantrell, Braelee Crider, Hadie Crumley, Dakota Dalton, Alyssa Bonds, Peyton Gaylor, Karson Porter, Skyler Maynard, Harlie Meeks and Tylee Strickland. The head coach is Ward Allen and assistant coach is Abby Baird.

The Banks County Middle School softball team currently has a record of  13-1. The team has outscored opponents with 162 runs to only 37 runs allowed all season. 

"We have had explosive power at the plate knocking in five home runs this season," said Coach Ward Allen. "One of the most talented teams I have ever coached; each athlete has so much to offer and leaves it all out on the field.  I have been blessed with five pitchers who are lights out once they enter the pitching circle."

