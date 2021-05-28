Five Banks County Middle School eighth grade students were awarded a $10,000 REACH Georgia Scholarship.
Students recognized at a special ceremony at BCMS were: Josie Cochran, Landen Laws, Reece Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy and Noah Williams.
Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Hank Ramey, encouraged the students who received this honor.
“This is a life changing event," he said. "It is the largest award in the Banks County System.”
Ramey explained that the money will go into an account for the student.
“The money is not going away, it will be earmarked today for your college education," he said.
Students should receive $2,500 each year for four years totaling $10,000 while enrolled in a Georgia college. Ramey also pointed out that students are still eligible for the HOPE Scholarship and other scholarships as well.
At the ceremony, the students signed a "commitment letter," accepting the scholarship. Ramey explained the commitment letter before it was signed. Students must keep a 2.5 grade point average in academic classes, as well as having good attendance and behavior. Also, a mentor will be assigned to each student, and each student should meet with them two times a month. The students will also will also have an academic coach who will meet with them one time a month. Students will also attend REACH Georgia events. Parents pledged to support the students throughout the process.
The REACH project was started at Georgia Tech with funding from AT&T. The program has grown over the years and there are many more sponsors who have awarded a total of $350,000 in student scholarships annually.
