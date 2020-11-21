Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) awarded Banks County Middle School teacher, Lori Taylor, a $2,000 Bright Ideas grant for her “Rubber Band Racers” project.
“I’m so excited for my students to learn about kinetic energy through rubber band racing vehicles, which they have to design, build, test and evolve,” said Taylor, who teaches physcial science. “My eighth graders will be able to learn the concepts of energy, forces and friction using hands-on tools.”
In 2020, Jackson EMC awarded $64,000 in Bright Ideas grants to 47 teachers in 25 middle schools across its service area.
The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in the Jackson EMC service area to fund innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise. Applications are evaluated on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
For more information on the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant program, visit jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.