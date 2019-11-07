Banks County Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11. A barbeque lunch will be served to veterans and their families beginning at 11:45 a.m. The Veterans Day Assembly will start at 1:15 p.m. in the gym. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend. For more information, call 706-677-2277.
***
Congratulations to Nick and Brandee Russo of Charleston S.C. on the birth of their daughter Audrey June born on Aug. 1. She weighed seven pounds and eight ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. She is the granddaughter of Kerry O’Kelly of Homer and the late Cheryl Simmons, and Wayne and JoAnn Russo of Woodbridge, New Jersey. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Roy and Hazel Simmons and the late George O’Kelly. She has a proud great aunt Bonnie Faulkner and other family members in Banks County.
***
Happy birthday to: Beverly McDaniel, Vernell Parson, Keshia Wilson, Callie Savage Shirley, Mike Wood, Layla Bellottle, Deidra Moore, Michael Brown, Judy Beatty, Melinda Conley, Joe Gary, Heather Greenaway, Myra Hill Smith and Tyler York.
Happy anniversary to: Homer and Dana Carver, Ashely and Jon Wehunt, Caleb and Melissa Meeks and Ronald and Debbie Parson, 42 years.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2 years old, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
