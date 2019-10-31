Banks County Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, November 11. A barbeque lunch will be served to veterans and their families beginning at 11:45 a.m. The Veterans Day assembly will start at 1:15 p.m. in the gym. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. For more information, call 706-677-2277.
***
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Evelyn Campbell. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. She will be truly missed. She was a friend I loved to visit with. She is now in heaven with her beloved husband, Ralph. Please keep this family in your prayers.
***
Happy birthday to: Russell Cantrell, Wanda Poole, James Dumas, Cason Reed, Barbara Adams, Daniel Carver III, Henry David Banks, Brandi McWhorter, Joseph Meacacke, Maggie McKittrick, Melissa Reems, Gail Boling, Bradley Ledford, Dixie Merk, Sherry Millwood, Sandra Garrison, Dawson Wehunt, Debbie Parson, Pat Floan, Jessica Holcomb, Dallis Simmons, Brantley Prickett, Alyssa Bonds and Beverly Wilson.
***
Happy anniversary to Ronald and Debbie Parson and Chad and Lori Hope.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas “2”years old, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
