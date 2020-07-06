The Banks County News won six awards in the Georgia Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest, including two first place awards.
The first place awards were to Charles Phelps for sports feature story and Angela Gary for lifestyle feature column.
The BCN also won a second place award to Miss Gary for breaking news writing; a third place award to Mr. Phelps for sports feature photograph; a third place to Mr. Phelps for sports coverage; and a third place to Wesleigh Sagon for feature photograph.
MainStreet Newspapers, which owns The Banks County News, won a total of 36 awards in the Better Newspaper Contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.