Banks County Primary School recently celebrated the 100th day of school with students encouraged to dress as senior citizens. Some of the students who participated are shown in the photos.
BCPS celebrates 100th day of school
Locations
Angie Gary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Banks News
- GBI investigates offer-involved shooting; deputy released from hospital
- 26 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Burglary reported at Homer residence
- Longs for a day of compromising
- Keep Banks County Beautiful offering free trees Saturday
- LEWIS: Our first best friend
- Development authority meets in closed session on real estate
- County, city leaders to discuss 2023 transportation SPLOST
Most Popular
Articles
- GBI investigates offer-involved shooting; deputy released from hospital
- Two people fled scene of wreck; three seriously injured
- 26 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Pedestrian killed in Banks Crossing wreck
- LETTER: What are Republicans thinking?
- 24 charged by sheriff's office
- BOC approves rezoning for development at Martin Bridge Road; conditions in place for project
- Burglary reported at Homer residence
- Harper, Griffin honored at Chamber/CVB dinner
- Fatality reported in early-morning wreck
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.