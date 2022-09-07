Banks County Primary School held an election for a parent representative to serve a two-year term on the schools governance team on Tuesday August 30.
Banks County Primary School held an election for a parent representative to serve a two-year term on the schools governance team on Tuesday August 30.
Mrs. Sarah Giles was elected as the parent representative with 68 percent of the vote.
The BCPS school Leadership team appointed Mrs. Sydney Segars, a Banks County Realtor, and Mrs. Brittany Ryals, a member of Ryals Brothers Construction, to the governance team as business representatives.
In addition, the Leadership team appointed Dr. Jessica Williams as a parent representative and Mrs. Kim Moore as a teacher representative. Finally, Mrs. Stephanie Davis will serve as the elected teacher representative for the BCPS faculty.
Dr. Michael Boyle will serve as the chairman of the BCPS Governance Team.
