Banks County Primary School Students of the Month for January have been named.
First graders named are: Brittany Ewing, Zeke Marlow, Liam Seabolt, Lizzie Brown, Gabriella Reeves, Liliana Gause, Blake Williams, Mason Shoemake, Carson Parker and MacKenzie Chapman.
Second graders named are:
Caleb Ponder, Kinsley Thomason, Tamacia Clements, Makayla Miller, Aliza Hewell, Luke Whitlock, Jaxon McCurely, Izaiah Aguilar, Cohen Wilbanks, Brielle Lockhart, Kaiden Lewis and Bryanna Salinas.
Kindergarteners named are: Guillermo Rojas, Kaylee Anderson, Asher Ryals, Reagan Sullivan, Beau Roudebush, Kit Parks, Lana Benfiel, Archer Crenshaw, Gus Chitwood and Sereni Heu.
