The Prissy and Andy Armstrong Trust has recently made a substantial contribution to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation for several K9s, including one in Banks County, to be protected with Armored LOF StreetFighter Vest.
K9 Renno, a 1 ½ year old Belgium Shepherd, is a dual purpose working dog with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office. He serves and protects the citizens of Banks County for the payment of a reward toy and praise from his handler. K9 Renno absolutely loves family time and meeting the wonderful people in the Banks County area; however, this incredible Law Enforcement K9’s all time favorite activity is playing the game at work, whether it is finding narcotics or tracking down bad guys.
The Prissy and Andy Armstrong Trust is named for Metro Atlanta architect Andy Armstrong of Armstrong Associates Architects and his beloved Beagle, Prissy. The Foundation supports local animal causes, mostly canine. Bulletproof and stab-proof vests for working dogs serving in law-enforcement and military arenas are the current focus.
These custom, soft body armor vests, created and distributed by LOF Defence Systems, were developed in conjunction with police and military handlers to provide ballistic and edged weapon protection for major vital organs, while allowing complete freedom of movement in all working conditions. The company emphasizes comfort, allowing a working dog to wear the vest for a full shift even in Georgia’s heat and humidity, ensuring the dog is always protected when confronting a threat.
Contributions to Georgia’s law enforcement K9 units made by The Prissy and Andy Armstrong Trust have included more than $50,000 in protective vests and $3,000 in
heat alarms. While highly trained, K-9 lives are at stake as much if not more than their human counterparts.
K-9 Officers are trained to subdue a suspect until he can be taken into custody by their handlers, increasing community safety. They also can be trained to search for narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana, crystal meth and heroin and more than a dozen explosive odors.
You can follow the Georgia Police K9 Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. If you want to get involved supporting the safety of K9 officers, contact the Georgia Police K9 Foundation through their website at GPK9F.org. Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to: Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 28 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA., 30458.
The Georgia Police K9 Foundation mission is to assist active and retired law enforcement K9s in the State of Georgia. They are an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose first and foremost concern comes down to a simple phrase, “it’s all about the dog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.