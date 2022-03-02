The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 42 people, including the following:
•Lhea Marie Bray, 31, 3655 Neese Commerce Road, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Mark Aubry Hicks, 38, 125 Glenn Road, Lula, simple battery and false imprisonment.
•Roman Burneill Kelly, 28, 508 Clay Havan, Baldwin, probation violation.
•Gregorio Navarro-Delgado, 33, 5164 Dexter Mill, Buford, distracted driving and driving without a license.
•Richard Craig Patrick, 50, P.O. Box 375, Maysville, battery.
•Michael Shannon Angel, 43, 312 Alexander Road, Commerce, violating family violence order.
•Matthew Ronald Daniels, 45, 370 Railroad Avenue, Mount Airy, theft by taking.
•Stacey Thomas Daniels, 48, 352 Chatham Street, Baldwin, probation violation and harassing phone calls.
•Courtney Michelle Kent, 28, 256 Sims Street, Maysville, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Phillip Mark Smith, 52, 4075 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
•Tina Plemons Wehunt, 51, 1387 Martin Griffeth Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Tina Ann White, 40, 4075 Hwy. 51 South, Lula, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Khalid Rafiq Yarbrough, 27, 1000 Lakeside Drive, Athens, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Juan Francisco, 40, 3709 Shallowford Road, Doraville, driving without a valid license.
•Douglas Axel Gray, 28, Homer, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants.
•Angel De Jesus Montoya, 19, 125 Amber Lane, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Jesse Lee Watson, 30, 5856 Wall Street, Lula, loitering or prowling.
•Jonathan Corey Canup, 30, 592 Ivy Creek Drive, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Clifford Dalton, 45, 809 Tarkin Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Tyler Malcolm, 26, 161 Ryan Road, Athens, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug-related object.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 34, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.
•Travis James Vo, 29, 183 Park Lane, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Gregory Mark Wood, 52, 515 Darby Street, Walhalla, S.C., possession of a controlled substance.
•Austin Scot Perry Atherton, 23, 139 Ridgeland Court, Maysville, probation violation.
•Dixie Leanne Raine, 35, 834 Neal Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•De'Ante Marquis Williams, 29, 2124 Gables Drive, Brookhaven, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Mallory Ann Mullinax, 25, 326 Cobblestone Road, Auburn, theft by shoplifting.
•Johnny C. Wright, 65, 342 Bennett Road, Homer, battery.
•Jessica Marie Best, 27, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Kelli Hubrina Evans, 51, 319 Whitewater Drive, Harrison, Ohio, probation violation.
•Cobby Hancock, 49, 1080 Wade Street, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Tonya Dee Jarrard, 41, 276 Waterplant Road, Commerce.
•Margaret C. Ostlund, 49, 2016 Lipscomb Lake Road, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.
•Sivele Dominguez Marquez, 36, 127 Country Side Circle, Moore, S.C., driving without a valid license.
•Amy Marie Ritchie, 51, 1076 North Magnum Bridge Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Wilma Carolina Stinespring, 25, 306 Simmons Road, Baldwin, criminal trespass, simple battery and obstructing a person making an emergency telephone call.
•Mackenize Diane Dean, 28, 200 Unit B. Airport Road, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Tyler Fisk, 37, 659 Paul Street, Macon, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Clint Combs, 58, 341 Baldwin Road, Homer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Taylor Freeman, 23, 564 Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Crystal Renee Daniel, 43, 1690 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•William Daniel Parris, 38, 6509 Grove Street, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
