The Banks County Sheriff's Office has received state accreditation. Post director Mike Ayers was at the Banks County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 12 to recognize Sheriff Carlton Speed on the accreditation.
"You are fortunate to have Carlton Speed as your sheriff," Ayers said. "He is a man of integrity. He is a man of vision. He has done much to bring the Banks County Sheriff's Office forward as far as training and vision."
Ayers said the accreditation is a "big deal" for the department to receive.
"It is a lot of work," he said of the accomplishment.
"Y'all have a very special, unique situation with your sheriff's office," he said. You should all take great pride in that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.