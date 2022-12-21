Mr. Mike Beasley was honored with the Pioneer in Education Award for his contribution and educational achievements at the annual Pioneer RESA Award banquet.
The award is given to individuals who go above and beyond every day to support students and staff. Whether the service is to provide exceptional instruction, to create or strengthen community support, or to lend a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on when our students and families need help, these individuals stand out in their efforts to make a difference.
Educational leaders from across Northeast Georgia were recognized during the banquet.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins spoke at the banquet.
"Mike was an incredible human being; he always put others before himself and was deeply loved," Hopkins said. "We miss him every day."
Pioneer RESA's Executive Director Justin Old said: "Pioneer in Education" is not to strive to be the best IN the world but strive to be what is best FOR the world. They have given us a standard we can strive to follow, and we are honored to recognize and celebrate Mr. Mike Beasley."
