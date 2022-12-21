Mr. Mike Beasley was honored with the Pioneer in Education Award for his contribution and educational achievements at the annual Pioneer RESA Award banquet.

The award is given to individuals who go above and beyond every day to support students and staff. Whether the service is to provide exceptional instruction, to create or strengthen community support, or to lend a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on when our students and families need help, these individuals stand out in their efforts to make a difference.

