The hit musical "Beautiful- The Carole King Musical" will make its Atlanta return at the Fox Theatre May 20-22. To purchase tickets, visit BeautifulOnBroadway.com or FoxTheatre.org/beautiful.
“Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that Beautiful will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season,” producer Paul Blake said. “We are humbled that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music.”
Since the tour’s launch September 2015, "Beautiful" has played 1,586 performances in 160 cities over 204 weeks to nearly 2.7 million patrons. For more information and a video sneak peek, visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.
"Beautiful features am array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.
By the time the production takes its final bow, it will have played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest running “bio-musical”) in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show has been seen by almost 2.2 million audience members (including, quite famously, King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.
