Beaverdam Baptist Church will present its “One Holy Night – A Live Nativity” on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14.
The program starts at 6:30 p.m. nightly.
There will be Christmas cookies, cakes, coffee and hot cocoa served each night to those attending.
For more information, call 706-255-0656 or 706-207-9188.
The church pastor is Chuck Cook.
The church address is 1627 Highway 59, Commerce.
