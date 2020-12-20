Debra Bellamy, Baldwin, made the Fall 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
