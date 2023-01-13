Debra Bellamy, a resident of Baldwin, made the Fall 2022 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
Bellamy graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies held on Friday, December 9, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Bellamy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting .
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.
