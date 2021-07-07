Olivia Bellotte, a recent graduate of Banks County High School, is among seven graduating seniors statewide selected to receive a $3,000 scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA).
The GFA scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
"The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is committed to investing in the future of Georgia agriculture by offering these scholarships to students who want to pursue a career in agriculture. The foundation is happy to offer scholarships this year to students who plan to become ag teachers, welders, veterinarians, ag mechanics, ag engineers, ag business employees and ag lawyers," said GFA Board Chairman and GFB President Tom McCall. "Georgia Farm Bureau is proud to support the foundation's efforts."
Bellotte, the daughter of Candice Hughes, plans to attend the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences this fall to pursue a degree in animal science. Bellotte graduated as her class salutatorian and was a Georgia Merit Scholar. She was a member of the BCHS Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, Spanish Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes throughout high school.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students pursuing an agriculture or ag-related degree at an eligible technical college (such as welding, diesel mechanics, vet tech) or college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College. Instructions for applying for the 2022 GFA scholarships will be announced at www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships<http://www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships> in January 2022.
