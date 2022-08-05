Dennis Elrod A Benefit BBQ for Dennis Elrod will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Hudson Lodge #294 1364 Hospital Road Commerce.
Plates, which will be $10 each, will include pulled pork, baked beans, applesauce, bread, chips and pickles.
