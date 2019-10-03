A benefit will be held for Marsha Fogle, who has Stage 2 Ovarian Cancer, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the American Legion Hall in Homer. The benefit will include a gospel singing, hot dog supper and raffle.
The hot dog supper will begin at 5 p.m. with dine-in only. Plates will be $5, including two hot dogs, chips and drinks.
The gospel singing will begin at 6 p.m. Those to sing will include New Creation, Jessi Kimbrell, Starr Phipps and Zara Dorman. A love offering will be taken during the singing.
The raffle tickets will be available for donated items. Tickets are $2 each.
