Dr. Eddie Bennett, Gillsville, is one of the recipients of the 2020 Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities.
He has been a social studies educator for 43 years, beginning in the Banks County School District. He is director of the Georgia Council for Social Studies.
"I consider the humanities a vital part of my education," he said.
The awards were presented by Governor Brian Kemp in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
“I’m honored to recognize the organizations and individuals whose efforts have preserved and enhanced our culture and stories to create a better Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “When our arts and humanities sectors thrive, we see prosperity and revitalization in communities across our state. I applaud the work of each of our recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities and the valuable impacts they have made in our state.”
"The arts and humanities play a vital role in making Georgia the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "Brian and I are so proud to honor the work of these incredibly talented individuals and organizations, and on behalf of all Georgians, we're grateful for their important contributions to the Peach State."
Ten members of Georgia’s arts and humanities communities were awarded with this honor following a competitive selection process from nominations submitted from around the state. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to, and supported the growth of, Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs and long-term financial commitment.
