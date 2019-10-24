Berea Baptist Church will host its 14th annual fall craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
There will be food and arts and crafts.
The church is located at 3925 Highway 334, off of Highway 441, Commerce.
