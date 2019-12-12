Bethany Christian Church will host its Community Christmas Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.
“Join us as we celebrate the birth of our savior,” leaders state.
Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall afterwards.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
The church pastor is the Rev. Richie Brown.
The church is located at 312 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.