Bethany Christian Church in Homer is having homecoming on Aug. 1. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Special music and lunch will follow the service.
Revival will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 2-4 with Rev. Kevin Holmon of Cleveland bringing the message.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Rev. Richie Brown at 706-770-0240.
The church is located at 312 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
