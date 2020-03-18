Spring revival will be held at Bethany Christian Church at 7 p.m. March 23-25.
The guest minister will be Kevin Holman, Cleveland. Special music will be performed each night.
The church is located at 312 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
March 18, 2020
