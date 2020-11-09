A divided nation has spoken and Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
The race was called around noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, as the results in Pennsylvania became clear with Biden taking that battleground state.
The Democratic president-elect has also apparently taken Georgia, although those results aren’t yet official.
Banks County voted strongly for incumbent GOP President Donald Trump with 88 of the vote locally.
Trump, had 7,774 votes in Banks County, while Biden had 926 votes.
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 74 votes in Banks County.
That kind of result was typical across most rural areas of the state, but Biden took the more urban areas around Georgia, offsetting Trump’s rural strength.
Although Biden has won the presidency, the nation remains divided politically. President Donald Trump has not yet conceded that he lost the race and some commentators expect him to attempt to litigate the election results.
RUN-OFF IN JANUARY
In other election results, a run-off will be held in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021, for two key races.
David Perdue and Jon Ossoff will be in a run-off for a Senate seat as neither received 50 percent of the votes. Perdue had 2.4 million votes, or 49.7 percent, while Ossoff had 2.3 million votes, or 47 percent. Libertarian Shane Hazel had 114,689, or two percent of the votes cast.
In Banks County, Perdue had 7,636 votes and Ossoff had 899.
In the second runoff for a Senate seat, the top vote-getters in a crowded race will face off: Raphael Warnock, who had 1.6 million votes, 32.9 percent, and Kelly Loeffler, who had 1.2 million votes, 25.9 percent.
In Banks County, Warnock had 604 votes and Loeffler had 2,605. Doug Collins was the top vote-getter in Banks County with 4,710 votes.
OTHER ELECTION RESULTS
In other election results, Andrew Clyde was the winner in the District 9 congressional race and Bo Hatchett was the winner in the State Senate 50 race.
