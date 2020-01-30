Bingo for a Cause was held recently at Revival Hall Taproom for 3-year-old Ezra King who was diagnosed 18 months ago with a pediatric brain tumor.
The community rallied around Ezra and his family to bring some joy and cheer, organizers state. Local Jefferson businesses donated gift cards and items for Bingo prizes.
The event raised $6,100 for the King family to help them with treatments and other financial pressure throughout this difficult season.
The King family was there both nights and said they "were humbled to know their community cared about them like this."
"It was truly amazing to see our community serve them in this way and it was all possible because of people in our community willing to give themselves away."
Ramona King (Ezra’s mom) said her "heart was full."
