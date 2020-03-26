James Otis and Kayla Dodd Rylee announce the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Ruth Rylee, on March 16, 2020, at 8:02 a.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She joins a brother and a sister, Ezra Rylee and Bria Rylee.
She is the granddaughter of Tressa and Lamar Dodd and J.O. and Carol Rylee. Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Lynda Dodd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.