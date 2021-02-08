Jennifer Meacacke announces the birth of her son, William Preston Meacacke, on Jan. 14, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins a sister, Nevaeh Meacacke of Lula.
Grandparents are: Joyce Galloway Turpin of Lula and Joseph Meacacke Sr. of Hull.
Great-grandparents are: the late William A. and Mary Ann Galloway of Homer and Kenneth Meacacke and the late Charlotte Meacacke of Arcade.
