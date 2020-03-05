BLACKWELL

BLACKWELL

Bob Blackwell has announced that he is seeking the Post 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners.

"I will be honored to receive your support and promise to serve the citizens of Banks County faithfully and honestly," Blackwell said.

