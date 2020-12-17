Some come to drop off donated items to help out their neighbors. Others come to pick up a few items they are in need of during hard times. Whatever the reason they are stopping by, they are sure to get a blessing.
Mandy Stewart’s Blessing Box in Lula has provided many blessings for the community since she started it in May of this year.
“I saw so many in the Lula area struggling and in need of physical and spiritual help,” Stewart said. “My heart began to break for my community. I knew God was calling me to do something.”
Amanda Browning with Amanda’s Farm to Fork Resturant in downtown Lula contacted Stewart to offer her restaurant as a location to place the Blessing Box that Stewart and her husband, Eric, built. That is where the first Blessing Box was placed, and it is still located there today.
“Since placing our little gray blessing box at Amanda’s Farm to Fork Restaurant, we now have a second Blessing Box, located at the Lula Gifts and Pharmacy in downtown Lula,” Stewart said. “We are also in the process right now of upgrading our little gray blessing box at Amanda’s Farm to Fork with a larger blessing box that will also be able to hold clothing, along with food, hygiene, and basic household items.”
Items left in the boxes include non-perishable food, hygiene items, fresh vegetables from gardens in the summer months, blankets, winter hats and gloves, diapers and baby formula.
“My family has always had a heart to serve others through a variety of ministries, but this is the first time we have placed a blessing box in our community,” Stewart said. “The neat thing about the blessing boxes are they are available for people in need to access 24 hours a day/7 days a week. No questioned asked.”
Not long after she started the Blessing Box effort, Stewart started Love Your Neighbor Ministries.
“God began to confirm to me His plan for Love Your Neighbor Ministries,” she said. “Through the ministry, my desire is to love and honor God; and to love and serve others. Because as a Follower of Jesus Christ, I am His hands and feet, and I am commanded to love God and to love my neighbor. A lot of times when we think of our neighbor, we think of the person who lives right next door to us, but according to the Word of God, our neighbor is anyone we see in need. So that grandma struggling to raise her grandchildren, that homeless man who has lost his job and can’t find work, that drug addict who is so caught up in their addiction they neglect their own children’s needs, that single mom who is doing all she can to take care of her kids, that granny and grandpa who struggle to make it on the small amount they collect each month, or the family who is caring for a disabled or special needs family member. They are our neighbors too.”
DONATIONS
To help support this ministry, you can drop off donations inside Amanda’s Farm to Fork Restaurant on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or anytime at the little green Donation Box located at 6217 Main Street, Lula, GA 30554, or you can email Mandy Stewart at: LoveYourNeighborLula@gmail.com for more information on Love Your Neighbor Ministries. You can also check out the ministry on Facebook @LoveYourNeighborLula.
“We try to keep it stocked the best we can, but for the past few months, more people have been using it; so it’s a challenge at times to keep it filled,” Stewart said. “We do the best we can, along with the help of the community and donations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.