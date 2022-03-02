A blood drive will be held at Banks County High School from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
The school is located at 1486A Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.
Donors must be 16 years old or older and weigh at least 110 pounds and show a photo ID. 16-year-olds require parental permission.
