In support of the American Red Cross, Tanger Outlets Commerce will host a blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, to aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blood drive will be held in Suite 308, next to H&M at Tanger Outlets, located at 800 Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce.
"Each blood drive will fill critical blood units while also maintaining appropriate social distancing protocols for participant and healthcare worker safety," Tanger general manager Mark Valentine states. "Please join Tanger Outlets in support of the American Red Cross and COVID-19."
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter keyword ‘Tanger’ OR call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
"Remember to eat a healthy meal, drink plenty of water and get a good night's rest before donating blood," Valentine states. "A photo ID is required."
