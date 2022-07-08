Blue Man Group is being presented at Fox Theatre July 8-10 by Fifth Third Bank Broadway.
Tickets are available at FoxTheatre.org, by phone 855-285-8499 or in person at 660 Peachtree Street N.E. in Atlanta.
The performance schedule is as follows: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Man Group returns to Atlanta as a special to the Broadway in Atlanta 40th anniversary season for a limited engagement on their new North American tour.
Blue Man Group features signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy, pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments and surprise audience interaction.
For more information, visit BlueMan.com/tour
