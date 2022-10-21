The first Tuesday of every month a free bluegrass jam for the community is held in Maysville.
"You never know who is going to show up and play, but it is always a great time," organizers state. " If you're in the area it's a wonderful thing to see.
The bluegrass jam is held at The Soundboard, located at 8 Homer Street, Maysville (directly across the street from the post office).
