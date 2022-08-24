The Banks County Board of Appeals denied an appeal from Taylor Griffith concerning a public hearing that was held for Paul Patel to locate a Marriott extended stay hotel at Banks Crossing.
Griffith filed the appeal on the extended stay hotel because he says that the public hearing was not held in a “lawful way.” He said the original copy of the conditional use application “plainly stated ‘Extended Stay Prototype’ in the line for intended use.”
At the hearing, held last week at the County Annex Building, Griffith told the Board of Appeals members that he was not asking them to overturn the action of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
“I am asking you to declare that the Banks County Planning and Zoning Board comply with the policies and ordinances of Banks County,” Griffith stated.
Griffith is a member of the county planning commission. He voted against the Patel request; stating at the time his concerns about the application process.
Griffith says that the intended use for the property is not not consistent with what was listed on the application.
Board of Appeals chairman Harold Ivey stated, “All of this is opinion. I still say it is an extended stay prototype and it’s still a hotel.”
Board of Appeals member Brad McCook said, “We are splitting hairs here.”
Ivey made the motion to deny the appeal based on “what the county attorney said and what we read out of the zoning book.”
“We shouldn’t have heard this to begin with,” he added.
When Griffith commented further after the motion was made, he was told to “sit down.”
Ivey said, “I will push that button and have you removed. We are going to handle this meeting the way it is supposed to be handled without interruptions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.